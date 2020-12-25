Connect with us

NBA

Evan Turner to Join Boston Celtics as a Coach

After 11 seasons, Evan Turner is ready to transition his career from player to coach. Turner says his last situation with the Portland Trail Blazers wasn’t “ideal,” and has decided to rejoin the Boston Celtics as a member of their coaching staff in what he calls a “super duper internship.” In Turner’s two years as a Celtics, he played the wing defender position. In 2010, he was the first round, second draft pick for the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I thought it was the best decision for me,” said Turner. “Everyone knows I’ve been super fond of Brad, my guy Brady. I trust the hell out of Brad.”

Turner cited that it is “super beneficial” for more staff members to be recent retired players. Turner desires that his coaching approach will vary with every player and their personal motivations. Approaching the teams as humans as opposed to just players. He understands it “takes time to get their respect.”

Although Turner says he’s “trying to learn on the fly,” his recent experience is exactly what the Celtics need to get to the Conference Finals for this season.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants VS Ravens Live Coverage

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v122420 – Harden Embarrasses the Rockets, Westbrook and Jokic notch Triple Doubles (in Losses)

Ryan Truland

Fighters Primed to Headline for the First Time in 2021

Justin Brownlow

The Fourth & Long Podcast Epiosode 20: The Final Four is Set

Adam Cohen

New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration

More in NBA