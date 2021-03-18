Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Evil Uno and Stu Grayson’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Founding Dark Order members Evil Uno and Stu Grayson disclose what they knew about the arrival of The Exalted One (aka Mr. Brodie Lee) to AEW Dynamite. They talk about their new de facto leader, -1 Brodie Lee Junior, Anna Jay’s injury, adding John Silver and Alex Reynolds as recruitment specialists to the Dark Order, the faction’s future and why Colt Cabana is #8. They also speak to their relationship with the Young Bucks, being among the first talent signed to AEW, riding out the early months of the pandemic in their native Canada, missing Mr. Brodie Lee’s AEW Dynamite debut and why #6 is perfect for Hangman Adam Page (if X-Pac doesn’t accept the Dark Order’s recruitment offer)! Plus, get a physics and anatomy lesson from Stu, a rundown of Evil Uno’s favorite masks and the true story about Nintendo and the Super Smash Brothers.

EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON QUOTES:

Stu Grayson on losing Mr. Brodie Lee

“We were about to do the best work of our lives with a guy we consider our best friend for so long.”

Evil Uno on signing with AEW

“Because we’re Canadians, the paperwork & visa application took so long, but we were among the first few people as far as wrestling talent to be signed.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/dark-orders-evil-uno-stu-grayson