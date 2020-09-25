Exit Velo #48: Final push for playoff teams; leaderboard races coming to a close

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi.
In this episode the team discusses the playoff races in the AL Central, NL Wild Card, and many more!
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow Adam Cohen(@adamcohenajc), Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry), and Ben Rossi (benjirockshard) on Twitter.
Featured Articles
-
The Trifecta/ 2 hours ago
The Trifecta 9/26
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Who Let the Dawgs Out?!
Even though the Big Ten and Pac-12 made the decision to sit out, we...
-
NCAA/ 1 day ago
Fourth And Long Breaking News: Pac-12 Votes To Play Seven Game Schedule
Breaking news out of the western part of the country! After basically everyone decided...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Zack Powell “The Bigger the Stage, the Better My Performance”
Undefeated Zack Powell is set to headline SHP 56 on Oct. 10th versus Yemi...