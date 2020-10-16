Exit Velo #50: NLDS And ALDS Recap

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Exit Velo with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team celebrates their 50th Exit Velo podcast and discusses the ALDS and NLDS matchups, as well as their takes on the upcoming League Championship Series.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
