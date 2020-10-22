Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi

In this episode the team discusses the background of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The two juggernauts are due for a close matchup as Adam and Ben give their takes on how each team can win it all.

