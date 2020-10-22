Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discusses the background of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The two juggernauts are due for a close matchup as Adam and Ben give their takes on how each team can win it all.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter.
Featured Articles
-
Uncategorized/ 59 mins ago
Victor Oldapio is the Lakers’ Third Star
The Los Angeles Lakers could potentially find their third star in Victor Oladpio this...
-
WWE/ 2 hours ago
Recent Banning Of WWE Superstar Cameo Accounts By COO Vince McMahon
So, it’s your son’s 28th birthday and once again as a parent, you do...
-
Features/ 7 hours ago
LFA’s Aaron Jeffery Waiting for Call from UFC After Third Straight Win
Canada’s Aaron Jeffery recorded his third straight victory last Friday by finishing Andre Petrovski...
-
Big Blue Report/ 7 hours ago
Sterling Shepard Returns Against the Eagles
As Per Michael Eisan from the New York Giants: The Giants have added roster...