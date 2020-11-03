Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #53: Dodgers Win The World Series; Gold Glove Nominations

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi

In this episode the team recaps the 2020 World Series and go over the nominees for the Gold Glove awards.

