Exit Velo #53: Dodgers Win The World Series; Gold Glove Nominations

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team recaps the 2020 World Series and go over the nominees for the Gold Glove awards.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
