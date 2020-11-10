Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi break down the latest action around Major League Baseball. They start with the New York Mets front office turnover. Were you surprised to see GM Brodie Van Wagenen get the axe after only one season? Will Luis Rojas suffer a similar fate?

How about the Boston Red Sox bringing Alex Cora back? AJ Hinch to the Detroit Tigers? Plus more Tony La Russa takes. There’s a lot of coaching moves to break down, don’t miss out.

Finally, the fellas break down the end of season awards already distributed and make predictions on the ones still to come. Silver Sluggers and Gold Gloves have gone out but listen in to get picks for Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and MVP.