Exit Velo #55: MVPs, Cy Youngs, and much more!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi.
In this episode the team discusses the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year awards along with some Hot Stove updates
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc), Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry), and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
