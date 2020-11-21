Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi.
In this episode, the team breaks down the most recent baseball news, including the 2021 Hall of Fame ballot. The duo goes over their HOF list and evaluates which players will get into the Hall next year.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Ben Rossi (benjirockshard) on Twitter
Featured Articles
-
Exit Velo/ 7 hours ago
Exit Velo #56: 2021 Hall of Fame Ballot Released
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
MLB/ 1 day ago
Yankees Join Covenant House in Virtual Sleep Out
Covenant House and the New York Yankees organization teamed up for a sleep out...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Klay Thompson Out For the Season With Torn Achilles
Klay Thompson has officially been ruled out for the upcoming season after tearing his...
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
Dawg Pound Report: News & Notes From The Week In Berea & Keys To Victory on Sunday
Breaking News: The Cleveland Browns have placed superstar defensive end Myles Garrett on the...