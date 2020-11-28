Exit Velo #57: Free Agency Predictions

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discusses recent MLB events and dive into some of hottest free agents on the market.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.
You could follow Henry Winkelhake (@Winkelhenry) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
