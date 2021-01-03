Exit Velo #61: The Padres fire up the Hot Stove

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen.
In this episode, Henry and Adam discuss the San Diego Padres’ trades for Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell. These additions along with infielder Ha-Seong Kim pose an important question: can the Padres dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers? The team also dives into how the departures of Darvish and Snell shakes up the AL East and NL Central. Additionally, the crew gives their takes on the recent buzz surrounding free agents Trevor Bauer, George Springer, and DJ LeMahieu.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
Follow Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) and Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) on Twitter
