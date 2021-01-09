Exit Velo #62: Mets acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake, Adam Cohen, and the newest Exit Velo member, Matt Paolicelli

In this episode, the team discusses how the Mets made themselves an instant contender in arguably the biggest trade of the offseason. The trio also determines whether or not the Indians received a substantial haul in return and if they will still make the playoffs in 2021. Besides talking about the big trade that happened this week, the crew argues the legitimacy of the claims that many baseball pitchers currently doctor the baseball to enhance their performance. Finally, Henry, Adam, and Matt dive into the recent transactions that happened this past week as well.

