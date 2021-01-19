Exit Velo #63: MLB Set To Start 2021 Season On Time; Yankees Save Their Offseason; Top 10 LF

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discuss arguably the biggest week of the 2020-2021 MLB offseason. In a shocking announcement, MLB has planned to have a normal 2021 schedule and the crew decide whether this can be done in a safe and effective manner. In other news, the Yankees signed DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber in the same day, are they the team to beat the AL? The trio also begin their Top 10 position segments, starting with the best left fielders in baseball. Although there is a common consensus for the best left fielder in baseball, there is a lot of debate about who else belongs in the Top 10.
