Exit Velo #66: Arenado To The Cardinals; Nobody Makes The Hall; Top 10 RF

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi
In this episode, the team discusses breaks down the biggest events in a week littered with baseball transactions and noteworthy announcements. The Cardinals traded for one of the best third basemen in all of baseball and are the favorites to win a weak NL Central. In other news, the team goes over J.T. Realmuto’s contract and the Yankees’ and Mets’ trades from this past week. Additionally, the Hall of Fame had the first completely empty class since 1960 and the crew dives into why that happened this year. Lastly, Adam and Ben argue who are the best right fielders in all of baseball.
