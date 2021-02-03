Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen
In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Jay Goldberg, curator of Bergino Baseball Clubhouse, and creator of the project “The Memory of America: Remember your first baseball game”. Goldberg discusses his critically acclaimed baseball community, time as a sports agent, and a desire to lessen the division in the United States today.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.
You can find Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) on Twitter for more Backsportspage related content
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Super Bowl Media Day-Lavonte David
Another day closer to Super Bowl LV, another day of media availability. On Tuesday,...
-
Exit Velo/ 2 hours ago
Exit Velo #67: Jay Goldberg Interview
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
NFL/ 2 hours ago
NFL and Nike Huddle Up to Fund Girls’ Flag Football
Nike and the NFL are partnering up to tear down barriers and sponsor high...
-
Features/ 9 hours ago
NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs, Flyers Lead the Way
The NHL is nearly a month into the season and already the playoff picture...