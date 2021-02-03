Exit Velo #67: Jay Goldberg Interview

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen

In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Jay Goldberg, curator of Bergino Baseball Clubhouse, and creator of the project “The Memory of America: Remember your first baseball game”. Goldberg discusses his critically acclaimed baseball community, time as a sports agent, and a desire to lessen the division in the United States today.

