Fernando Tatis Jr.’s new contract is unprecedented, and other young, talented players could receive similar extensions in the future.

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake, covering Fernando Tatis Jr.’s contract extension and the top ten second baseman in baseball.

In this episode of the Exit Velo podcast, Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake discuss the eye-popping fourteen-year, $340 million extensions given to one of the most exciting young players in the game. The duo mentions a couple of other players who can receive an extension, and how the San Diego Padres’ finances will suffer from yet another mega-deal.

Besides Fernando Tatis Jr.’s outrageous deal, Cody Allen, Brian Dozier, and Tim Tebow all retire and the crew looks back at each of their baseball careers. Afterwards, the team talk about some minor Major League Baseball transactions, such as the Yankees re-signing Brett Gardner, the A’s spending money for a change, and the Padres adding low-cost, high reward additions to their bullpen. To cap off the show, Adam and Henry debate who are the best second baseman in baseball. In baseball’s most top-heavy position, there is a lot of disagreements between each list.

