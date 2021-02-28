Exit Velo #71: Mariners CEO/President Resigns; Top 10 1B

In a relaxed episode of the Exit Velo podcast, the duo highlights team extensions and in-depth analysis about the best 1B in the game.

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast, with your hosts Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake

In this episode, the team discusses the shocking statements made by former Mariners CEO/President Kevin Mather. His words were insensitive towards foreign-born players Julio Rodriguez and Hisashi Iwakuma. Mather also criticized Top 100 prospect Jarred Kelenic, who believes the team punished him for not signing a contract extension, instead electing to bet on himself to earn more money down the road.

Afterward, the crew wraps up the weekly transactions. Braves manager Brian Snitker received an extension and several players moved on from their MLB careers with one of them retiring and the other heading to the KBO. Additionally, a couple of relievers inked a deal with non-contenders, and the Braves added a depth piece. To cap off the show, the team dives into their Top 10 first basemen lists. There is a clear favorite for the best first baseman in the game, but they disagree on most of their picks.

