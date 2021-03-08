Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

In this rendition of Exit Velo, the crew talks about the stadium capacity for fans and discuss the most underrated position in baseball.

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen.

In this episode, the team discusses how many fans each team is allowing into their stadium. Most teams plan on allowing 20% of the stadium’s normal capacity. However, several states are expected to have even less fans in the stadiums. Additionally, the duo debate whether or not it makes sense why the Triple-A season is delayed a month, when Major League Baseball is supposed to start on time. Afterward, Henry and Adam debate who will come out on top in the NL Central and AL West. The Brewers’ addition of Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Astros’ addition of Jake Odorizzi strengthens these teams and gives them a better chance of winning their respective divisions. Later, the crew mentions the Spring Training highlights from the past week before diving into their Top 10 lists at catcher. Spoilers, the team agrees on the number one pick, but have a hard time finding common ground with the rest of the Top 10 catchers.

