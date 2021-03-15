Exit Velo #73: Rapid fire division preview and top 10 DH

The Exit Velo crew is back to help you count down the days until the MLB regular season. Henry and Adam start the show by discussing some spring training news before moving on to talk minor league rules changes. After that, hold on to your hats Exit Velo fans. We’ve got some rapid fire division talk! With less than 3 weeks remaining until opening day, Exit Velo gives fast paced predictions on how they think the division races shake out. Finally, the position preview series continues with DH. Listen in to hear the crew’s favorite sluggers and tank hitters at the hit for a living position. Get all this and more with episode 73 of the Exit Velo podcast.

Henry:

10. Rowdy Tellez – good power upside and has flashed good contact ability as well. .886 OPS last year.

9. Franmil Reyes – Big power. Needs to up his on base but he hits the long ball as good as anybody.

8.Trey Mancini – Huge breakout 2019 year with .291 avg 35 homers, 106 runs and 97 RBI, .899 OPS.

7. Jorge Soler – led all of baseball with 48 homers in 2019. Huge power. Good bit of swing and miss.

6. Giancarlo Stanton – all of the power and upside in the world. Just the injuries.

5. Shohei Ohtani – potential two way superstar.

4.Austin Meadows 3.9 WAR in last 2 years is 4th among DHs.

3.Yordan Alvarez – was among the very best hitters in baseball in 2019. Career 1.064 OPS.

2. J.D. Martinez – 8.1 WAR in last 3 years is second best among DHs.

Nelson Cruz – 8.7 WAR since in the last 3 seasons is best among DHs.

Adam:

Nelson Cruz—Don’t care that he’s 40, hasn’t shown any signs that he will be slowing down. He hit 16 HR with a .303/.397/.595 (.992 OPS) slash line. Has been the best DH for a while, and until he falters, he’s number one.