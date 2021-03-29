Henry and Adam return to the airways to provide the latest news on Major League Baseball. Big injuries, spring standouts and top 10 starting pitchers highlight this edition of the Exit Velo podcast. The crew breaks down some unfortunate injuries to key players, covers notable assignments to minor league camp, and gives the stats you need to know from Spring Training. Count down the final few days until opening day with Exit Velo 74.

Tune in and don’t miss the action!