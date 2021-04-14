Featured Articles
Features/ 1 month ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker, Notre Dame Height: 6’ 1-1/2” Weight: 215 lbs Projected 40 time:...
Exit Velo/ 5 mins ago
Exit Velo #76: MLB early action continues
Tune in for Exit Velo Episode 76. Henry and Adam discuss the relocated MLB...
Exit Velo/ 9 mins ago
Exit Velo #75: Opening Day takeaways as baseball returns
The long wait for baseball is over as Exit Velo returns with Opening Day!...
MLB/ 4 hours ago
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Sits Out Monday’s Game in Protest
Yankee starting center fielder Aaron Hicks made the controversial decision to sit out Monday...
Features/ 8 hours ago
Can The Angels Stay Hot With Injuries To The Team?
The Angels hold an American League best 7-3 record. But will the team be...