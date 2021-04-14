Connect with us

Exit Velo #76: MLB early action continues

Tune in for Exit Velo Episode 76. Henry and Adam discuss the relocated MLB All Star Game, doctored baseballs and more action from baseball’s first week.

  • All Star Game moving to Denver 
  • Trevor Bauer under investigation for substances on baseballs 
  • Musgrove no hitter 
  • Tatis injury 
  • Ohtani being awesome 
  • Reds offense explosion

