Exit Velo returns as Henry and Adam break down the latest happenings around Major League Baseball. Tune in to hear all the latest on a heated NL West battle between the Dodgers and Padres. The crew also discusses whether or not Madison Bumgarner’s seven inning no-no should count. Get all this and more in the latest Exit Velo.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 56 mins ago
Ryan Stern’s Final 2021 Mock Draft
We have reached the pinnacle! The NFL Draft is here! I am against doing...
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #77 – Dodgers vs Padres, Mad Bum no-no and more
Exit Velo returns as Henry and Adam break down the latest happenings around Major...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Green And Gold Report: What Is Happening In Oakland? A’s Continue To Ride Red Hot Wave
"Ride The Wave" has been a trendy mantra as the A's have been riding...
-
Features/ 11 hours ago
BSP’s Top 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position: Big 10
Here is our breakdown of the top 2021 NFL Draft prospects from the Big...