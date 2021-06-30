Exit Velo #81: All-Star Game Snubs and Surprises

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Exit Velo with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi.

In this episode, the team discusses phase one of the All-Star fan vote. Each position has now been narrowed down to three starters, Adam and Ben run down through this list and talk about the biggest surprises. Usually, with fan voting, the All-Star ballot can be biased, and some of the best players are not selected on the list. The duo will determine who will start at each position out of the three choices. The choices that Adam and Ben select could foreshadow who will be starting the All-Star game and who will be the reserves at the Midsummer Classic. Although pitchers are not included in the fan vote, they decide which of the game’s best arms will receive an All-Star game nod. Choosing pitchers is more difficult for the duo, as lights-out pitching has taken over baseball in 2021, and there’s a ton of good arms that could make the trip to Colorado. They find a lot of similarities between their lists of snubs and surprises, but they go in-depth about their few different choices. Besides the All-Star game, the crew talks about two of the biggest storylines of the past couple of weeks. They break down the Cubs’ no-hitter and the curse of the no-hitter for the Diamondbacks.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter for more of their baseball-related content.