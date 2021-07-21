Exit Velo #82 Jon Zaghloul Interview

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Jon Zaghloul, an up-and-coming podcaster and broadcaster from the University of Chicago. After being a recruited baseball player out of high school, Zaghloul discusses why he turned down the option of playing collegiate baseball to broadcast sports instead. Currently, Zaghloul broadcasts basketball, football, and baseball for UChicago and hosts his popular podcast called Sports Talk Chicago. Despite being well known in the sports journalism world, Zaghloul majors in economics and tells the tale about how a teacher inspired him to take up the major based upon a discussion about the NFL Draft. Zaghloul also dives into how he developed his podcast and the incredible guest stars he brings onto his show. These guests include and are not limited to professional athletes, comedian George Lopez, and government officials. Additionally, Zaghloul talks about his experience as a broadcaster in the Midwest Collegiate League, one of the most highly touted summer collegiate baseball leagues in the United States. Zaghloul even reveals the story behind how he was asked to leave the broadcast booth and pitch for the Crestwood Panthers in the Midwest Collegiate League. As a whole, Zaghloul gives fans a look into the behind the scenes lifestyle of someone making his way into the sports journalism industry.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Please also follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and the interviewee Jon Zaghloul (@jonzaghloul) on Twitter for more sports related content.