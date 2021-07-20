Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Jon Zaghloul, an up-and-coming podcaster, and broadcaster from the University of Chicago. To begin the show, Zaghloul expresses how his father encouraged him to create his own blog at the age of 13, and his love for Chicago sports made him want to grow his brand. Additionally, Zaghloul reveals how his style has changed over the years to remain opinionated and unique on the air. Besides broadcasting basketball, football, and baseball for UChicago, Zaghloul hosts his popular podcast called Sports Talk Chicago. Zaghloul dives into how he developed his podcast and the incredible guest stars he brings onto his show. These guests include and are not limited to professional athletes, comedian George Lopez, and government officials. Fortunately, he talks at length about one of his favorite interviewees in Jose Conseco, especially about his discrepancies with Alex Rodriguez. He also explains how he reaches out to these guests, and the persistence it takes to bring elusive stars on his show. As a whole, Zaghloul gives fans a look into the behind-the-scenes lifestyle of someone making his way into the sports journalism industry and offers advice to aspiring podcasters and broadcasters.

