Exit Velo #84: Trade Deadline Recap

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen, Ben Rossi, and Maxwell Runde.

In this episode, the team officially welcomes Maxwell to the Exit Velo family, and the three of them discuss the winners and losers of the trade deadline. Spoiler alert, the trio decided that teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics are three of the biggest winners of the deadline. The crew came to the popular conclusion that the Dodgers are the team to beat across Major League Baseball after acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Additionally, Adam, Maxwell, and Ben look at the ramifications of the Dodgers receiving Turner, as Corey Seager may not rejoin the team after the 2021 season. Furthermore, the Scherzer and Turner deal also forced the Giants to go after Kris Bryant and made the San Diego Padres a loser of the trade deadline. Besides the Padres, the Cincinnati Reds also did not do enough during the July 30 cutoff. The Reds missed out on capitalizing on the Chicago Cubs rebuild, and lack of marquee acquisitions from the St. Louis Cardinals and Padres. Because of the flurry of trades, the three baseball insiders reevaluate the divisions and wild card races across the bigs, which includes the new team to beat in the American League.

