Exit Velo #86: Dodgers reclaim the NL West; Rays snap nine-game win streak

Adam and Maxwell discuss who will end up on top of the NL West. Nobody expected the Giants to perform this well in 2021, and when the podcast was recorded the Giants were kicked out of the NL West lead for the first time since May 30. Additionally, the Giants and Dodgers play their last series of the regular season. The winner of this series could determine who the winner of the NL West will be.

Meanwhile, if neither the Giants nor Dodgers record a sweep this weekend, the Rays could end up with the best record in baseball by Sunday. Of course, whichever team ends up with the best record in baseball, will clinch home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs. Adam and Maxwell break down the main contributors and surprises for the Rays this season after losing Blake Snell and Charlie Morton before the season began, and Tyler Glasnow during the regular season.

Another impressive feat for the Rays this season is how they have all but wrapped up the AL East title. While the Yankees were in the midst of their 13 game win streak, the Rays won nine straight games. Heading into last Friday night, the Tampa Bay had a seven-game lead over New York with no sign of slowing down.

