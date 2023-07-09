FA Euro has completed its second season in the USL W with a whole new look to the team. Based in Brooklyn, they participated in their second semi-professional season to pave the way for women to turn pro.

Head coach Sebastian Zieba returns to Brooklyn for his first season leading FA Euro. He will be accompanied by Daniella Ford, Balint Barabas and Adam Marcu as his assistants. Last season the club struggled to keep up with the pack, finishing in last place with 11 straight losses. However, with a fully revamped team, FA Euro has made a statement in the Metropolitan Division.

Olivia Da Silva and Gabrielle Christian are the only two returning players, with 24 newcomers. Zieba recruited 14 players from Division I, 11 from Division II and four from Division III schools, 20 of them based in the state of New York. Their experience playing at the top level of college soccer has shown throughout the season.

Last season the team lost 6-2 against Cedar Stars. This time around they lost 3-1 in a hard-fought battle in New Jersey. The team to beat in their division are the Long Island Rough Riders, who outplayed them 26-0 in 2022. Despite a tough 6-1 loss at home and a 2-1 loss away, the team were able to score their first goal against them while also scoring first at in their home turn on June 10.Their first win of the season came on May 31 with a thrashing 5-2 win over the Westchester Flames, their first victory against them.

One of the standout players for FA Euro was forward Madison Micheletti. Signed in the offseason, she has already played in her first season playing at Dominion University, totaling six starts in 19 appearances while scoring six goals and an assist. She scored her first brace against Westchester to bring her goal total to six. Midfielder from Sweden Sylva Thoresen has also been a fantastic addition to the team. She made nine starts in 10 appearances with four goals this season.

With the season in the books, FA Euro finished fourth place with five wins, two draws and four losses. Both the Rough Riders and Morris Elite qualified for the playoffs, where Elite pulled an upset against the Rough Riders to beat them 3-2 to advance to the next round. FA Euro will continue to grow over the break as they will represent soccer in Brooklyn under new leadership and talented players.