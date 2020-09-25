Facial Hair Football: Fins Rout Jacksonville Behind Fitzpatrick and His Beard

Minshew vs Fitzpatrick. Mustache vs Beard. Well we finally have our answer that the beard will always conquer the creepy mustache. The Miami Dolphins got their first win of the season over Jacksonville 31-13.

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins all game and had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown on top of that. Fitzpatrick also quieted all the doubters that thought first round pick Tua Tagovailoa should be the starter this season.

Fitzpatrick has dominated the Jaguars lately, winning his last five games versus the Jaguars, all with different teams. Fitzpatrick was nearly perfect through the air, throwing 18-20 for 160-yards and two passing touchdowns.

The Dolphins offense didn’t get much use out of their off-season additions Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. That pair rushed the ball six times for four yards. However, seventh round pick Myles Gaskin had 22-carries for 66-yards. With all that being said, Fitzpatrick was the clear leader out there on offense for the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick is 37-years old and he can still sling the pigskin. Fitzpatrick doesn’t get the attention that Tom Brady and Drew Brees get, and for good reason, but Fitzpatrick has now beaten the Jaguars with six different teams. That stat alone is crazy. Fitzpatrick clearly can still lead a football team to a win. Not to mention his post-game interview. Fitzpatrick is the man.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Post Game Interview

With all that being said about the Dolphins, the call for Tua might slow down a bit. Which is correct, he is coming off an injury and is a rookie in a new offense. Fitzpatrick is a great guy for Tua to learn from. It seems the whole team is in on Fitzpatrick, and it looks like the 37-year old journey man has no plans of slowing down. “It’s why I still play,” Fitzpatrick said. “I enjoy playing, especially when you’re having success. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world sometimes getting to go outside and play football with my friends.” (ESPN)

As for the Jaguars, Thursday night was a bit of a shock. Minshew mania may have to slow down a bit as he threw 30-42 passes for 275-yards. “As a group we just didn’t get it done,” said Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who completed 30 of 42 passes for 275 yards and two turnovers. “We had too many mistakes. That’s plain and simple.” (ESPN)

Jacksonville was hampered by mistakes all night. Left Tackle Cam Robinson was disqualified from the game after he made contact with an official. Chris Conley had a very bad game, dropping two first down passes, and getting flagged for offensive pass interference late in the third quarter. Really the only bright spot for the Jaguars was rookie back James Robinson, who ran the ball eleven times for 46-yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 83-yards.

On top of everything, the story here is all about Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy is 37-years old and comes out to compete every game. I was very disappointed the Browns didn’t pick him up in the off-season. He would have been a great learning tool for Baker Mayfield. However, the Dolphins got lucky and signed this savage old-man. Miami hosts Seattle on October fourth, and Jacksonville faces an easier task as they head to Cincinnati on October fourth as well.

