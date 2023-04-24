Finally… Aaron Rodgers To The Jets

It was just announced by Adam Schefter that the New York Jets have acquired Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The Jets received Rodgers, the 15th pick in the draft, and the 170th pick in the fifth round. The Packers received a haul including the 13th pick, the 42nd pick, the 207th pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. However, that conditional pick can become a first rounder if he plays 65% percent of the plays.

Great Move For The Jets

The Jets finally get their franchise quarterback that they have not had arguably since Joe Namath. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the decade and is a top-10 quarterback of all-time. He will look to end the Jets playoff drought of 12 years and counting.

Great Move For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers get a haul for Rodgers in addition to clearing his lucrative contract. The Packers gained a lot of draft capital. Packers quarterback Jordan Love also benefits from this as he was selected in the first round in 2020 26th overall.

Who Won The Trade?

Even though the trade is great for both teams, the Packers slightly got the better deal. With the freed up cap space and the additional draft capital, the Packers have the salary cap flexibility and the draft capital to quickly rebuild their team. Especially, if Love is the guy and can prove he is worthy of that first round pick and can be a franchise quarterback. There is a lot of pressure on the Jets now as they have a short championship window with Rodgers who is 39 years old. The AFC is very stacked especially with a loaded AFC East with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

What Should The Jets Do at 15?

With a quarterback that is 39 years old, the Jets should still select an offensive lineman. Dropping only two spots in the first round still allows you to select a top-tier offensive lineman. Two prospects the Jets should still have their eyes on are Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones.