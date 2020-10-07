Fourth & Long: Five Players that Need to Make an Impact for Ohio State This Year

Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day don’t rebuild, they reload. The defense surrendered nine players to the Draft or to Graduation. With Justin Fields running the offense, the points should keep coming, even behind a newer offensive line. Graduate transfer Trey Sermon and Master Teague III should get the bulk of the carries this year for the Buckeyes. The receivers room is filled with studs, and the defense has a lot of holes to fill. At a school like Ohio State, that really isn’t a problem. Here’s five players who need to make an impact this year if the Buckeyes plan on fighting for a National Championship.

Garrett Wilson, WR: We saw flashes of what Wilson is capable of last year as a true freshman. However, the Buckeyes lost some receivers to the NFL. That means its Wilson’s time to shine in the Buckeye state. Last year Wilson showed signs of greatness in the near future. He had 30-catches last year for 432-yards and five touchdowns. That averages out to 14.4-yards per reception, which tells us Wilson can be a deep threat. As of September 25th, Wilson was named the starter at the X receiver position. Chris Olave, who had a breakout year last year, starts opposite Wilson as the Z. Look for Wilson to catch more passes this year and to be more of a focal point of the offense. Prediction: Wilson and Olave each have 1,000-yard seasons. With Wilson staying in the conversation for the Biletnikoff throughout the year. Nicholas Petit-Frere, RT: The Buckeyes return three starters on the offensive line. Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers, and Thayer Munford. Harry Miller will get the start opposite Davis as the left guard. Starting at right tackle will most likely be Nicholas Petit-Frere. He has only played 312 snaps at Ohio State, so this is a big year for him. The Buckeyes use a zone scheme for running the ball. However, Petit-Frere’s biggest job will be to protect Justin Fields from defensive linemen. We’ve seen that Fields can sling the pigskin, as long as he has time, and isn’t scrambling around. Opposing teams will most likely line their best defensive end up on Petit-Frere. For the Buckeyes to succeed this year, the new lineman needs to step up and get the job done. Prediction: Petit-Frere has some trouble early, giving true freshman Paris Johnson Jr. a couple of snaps. Ultimately Petit-Frere finishes the year as the starting right tackle for the Buckeyes. Trey Sermon, Grad Transfer running back from Oklahoma: When the news first broke that Trey Sermon was headed to the Buckeye state, Ohio State fans all over, were very excited. A successful running back that played in the wide open offense that is Oklahoma’s. Last year Sermon carried the ball 54-times for 385-yards and five touchdowns. However, he struggled through injuries last season. In 2018 he had his best year at the pass-happy Oklahoma. He carried the rock 164-times for 947-yards and 13 touchdowns. In an offense like the Buckeyes he will be a key play-maker running the ball and catching it out of the backfield. Prediction: Neither Sermon nor Master Teague III are as good as J.K Dobbins, but together they are better. Look for Sermon to get around 100-carries for 800-yards and six touchdowns. He will also catch 25 balls from Fields for three touchdowns. Tyreke Smith, DE: Let’s just take a moment here to marvel at some of the defensive ends the Buckeyes have had recently. Nick and Joey Bosa, and Chase Young. All three of those guys have been selected in the top-three of the NFL draft. So you might ask, who’s next? Well, go ahead and put your money on Tyreke Smith. Senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper will hold down one side of the line, but Smith should wreak havoc wherever he plays. Smith had three sacks this year. Those obviously aren’t Bosa or Young numbers, but remember, it took Chase Young until his junior year to really rise up the ladder in the draft. Smith is quick around the edge. However, Smith is able to physically dominate linemen to affect opponents’ running game. Prediction: Smith won’t have quite as big of an impact as the Bosa brothers or Chase Young. However, with veteran linebackers behind him, Smith is able to focus on getting to the quarterback and creating tackles for loss. Sevyn Banks, CB: The return of future top-ten pick Shaun Wade has helped the Buckeyes a lot through the air. Wade will lock down either one side of the field, or the opposing team’s best receiver. With teams not wanting to throw Wade’s way, Sevyn Banks better be ready for some action. Last year Banks had three passes defended, and one interception. The whole defensive backfield is pretty new, minus Wade. Cornerback has been another spot where Ohio State produces NFL products. Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, Gareon Conley, and finally Jeff Okudah. Banks has the footwork, speed, and determination to be a shutdown corner, all he has to do is prove it on Saturdays. Prediction: Banks starts alongside Wade all season. Banks will move around and even guard guys in the slot. In the end Banks will have four interceptions, on for a touchdown. He will also have over 20-passes defended.

October 24th is coming at us fast, folks. The Buckeyes will host a tough Nebraska team on the opening weekend for the B1G. While Ohio State only returns 11 starters on either side of the ball, they should be considered conference favorites by a wide margin. Traveling to Penn State will be tough, especially if Penn State allows students to attend the game. However, the Buckeyes get that team up north in the Horseshoe this year. Watch out SEC, the B1G will soon be officially BACK!

Bonus Content: Sevyn Banks Mic’d Up at OSU Practice

