Week six in college football was everything we wanted at more. It had upsets, blowouts, big-time plays, and rivals clashing. The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma was a great game that took four overtimes to crown a winner. Alabama versus Ole Miss was about as much of a shootout as you can imagine. The Tide left the Grove with a 63-48 victory. Five of those touchdowns were scored by the Tide’s Najee Harris. It was also a week we saw the great Mike Leach’s air raid offense only put two points on the board at Kentucky. Clearly some teams are separating themselves from the rest, as playoff contenders. What else did we learn from six in college football?

Alabama Is On A Level by Itself in the SEC West: Both the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs put on a show on Saturday. Alabama put up a whopping 63-points on Ole Miss. Tide running back Najee Harris accounted for five of those touchdowns. Although the defense gave up 48-points, which is a lot for a weak Rebels team. Tide quarterback Mac Jones played a nearly perfect game. He was 28/32 for 417-yards and two touchdowns. Alabama also has some pretty dangerous weapons on the outside. DeVonta Smith had thirteen catches for 164-yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle for the Tide also eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark. While the defense has been shaky to begin the season, they still have stars like Dylan Moses to clean up any mistakes. Although the SEC west is usually tougher, it is in the middle of a down year. LSU is 1-2, Auburn seems lost offensively, Texas A&M already got blown out by the tide, and the rest don’t really pose a threat to Alabama. This is not your typical Alabama team. The offense is explosive and can score with anyone in the country. The defense has shown some weaknesses early, but everyone knows, a Nick Saban coached team will be stout defensively by the time conference championship games come along. Looking at the Tide’s schedule, there is only one game that could trip them up. Which brings us to our next point: Georgia Is on a Level by Iself in the SEC East: Georgia is coming off of two dominant wins versus top-15 opponents. Two weeks ago Georgia dominated Auburn defensively, and this weekend they outscored a pesky Tennessee team. The point here is, Georgia can beat you in more than one way. Against Auburn, the Bulldogs locked down Bo Nix and his Tigers. On the other hand, versus Tennessee this weekend they outscored them 44-21. There are still some question marks at quarterback, even though Georgia has seemed to settle on Stetson Bennett as their signal caller, over USC transfer JT Daniels. This Georgia team is almost identical to typical Nick Saban teams that have success. They have a game manager at quarterback, an elite stable of running backs to depend on, and finally a stout defense that can shut down opponents. Luckily, Georgia’s two big wins came in the comfortable confine of Sanford Stadium. That will not be the case this coming week when they travel to Tuscaloosa to compete in possibly the game of the year. If Georgia can pull off an upset in Tuscaloosa, they aren’t out of the water yet. In week nine they will play Florida at a neutral site in Jacksonville (Jacksonville Fairgrounds). With all that being said, Alabama will be a true test for the Bulldogs, but if they can get through next week unscathed, look out, the Bulldogs might be the class of the loaded SEC. LSU Could Very Easily Finish With a 5-5 Record: Is it fair to say LSU’s national championship last year was an anomaly? That’s a tough call, but it is fair to say, head coach Ed Orgeron needs help, and he needs it bad. Last year was the perfect storm for the Tigers. A great quarterback with elite passing ability, dangerous play-makers on the outside, and a defense that could get stops if they needed too. It is also an understatement saying coach O could really use his top assistants back. Dave Aranda, LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2019 left the Bayou to become the head coach at Baylor. The passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, who was responsible for the offense’s success last year, left the Tigers for the NFL. He is currently the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Not only did LSU lose its two top assistants, but they also lost a Heisman winning quarterback, their number one running back, and a stud wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Their best receiver last year Ja’Marr Chase, opted out of playing this season to get ready for the NFL Draft. Listen, we all knew LSU would take a step back, how could they not without winning another championship? However, no one saw this coming. In week six the Tigers lost to a weak Missouri team on the road. The game ended with the Missouri making a goal-line stand to seal the win. Not only did they lose, but their secondary was lost all game, giving up big play after big play. Looking at the Tigers schedule going forward, I can pretty much guarantee three more losses most likely four. Coach Orgeron’s Tigers travels to Florida next weekend, then they host South Carolina, at Auburn, and at home they take on Alabama. I can see at least three losses their, with a possible win over South Carolina and head coach Will Muschamp. They finish out the season at Arkansas, at Texas A&M, and hosting their rival Ole Miss. The Tigers will likely to fall to A&M. It would not be shocking if they finish 4-6. At least the bayou got a champion last year, because it looks like it will be a while until they’re back on top. The Big 12 is Likely Eliminated from the College Football Playoff: Fans of the Big 12, it looks like you better be a fan of Oklahoma State if you want to watch the Big 12 in the Playoffs this year. Texas was your best bet. They are a big-time program that could have squeaked into the Playoffs with one loss. However Tom Herman and the Longhorns lost a heart-breaker to Oklahoma this past weekend in the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma took down the Horns 53-45, giving both teams two losses. Head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys are the last unbeaten team in the conference. Looking at their schedule, along with how unstable the conference is, their toughest test could come versus rivals Oklahoma in Norman. They host Iowa State next week, along with Texas the week after. However, in the Big 12 this year nothing is certain. The Cowboys still have to travel to Kansas State, along with traveling to TCU and Oklahoma. The only way the Big 12 is sniffing the playoff, is if the Cowboys can come out undefeated. If they have one loss, it will be very tough to get in. A one-loss Alabama or Georgia would get in over them. A one loss Ohio State team would likely get in over them, along with Clemson. The Four Team Playoff is Really a Fight for One Spot: Since 2015, only Ohio State, Clemson, or Alabama have had the pleasure of lifting the national championship trophy. Ohio State won the title in 2015 as the four-seed. Since then the only team not named Alabama or Clemson to win a title is LSU last year. You can pretty much pencil in Clemson every year, Ohio State can be penciled in as long as they beat Penn State in Happy Valley. Right now it seems like at least one SEC team is a lock, if not two with Georgia and Alabama being so dominant. That leaves us with maybe one spot up for grabs. Oklahoma pretty much eliminated Texas, from a playoff birth with both teams having two losses. Oklahoma State has a very tough and wild Big 12 schedule to get through, and it’s unlikely they can go through it unscathed. Oregon could sneak in, but with how weak the Pac 12 is, even an undefeated Oregon wouldn’t get in over a one loss SEC team, or a one loss B1G champion Ohio State. So there you have it, just like always you will see Clemson and Alabama. On top of that you will see an Ohio State team that’s on the level of Alabama and Clemson. Just like always, you have everyone else fighting for one spot in the Playoff. Right now the likely candidate is a one loss Alabama or a one loss Georgia. Whoever wins next weekend in Tuscaloosa controls their own destiny. The only way that fourth spot stays open is if whoever wins next weekend, also wins the conference. Then the loser would have two losses, and if that happens, who knows what will happen in the playoffs.

In week six we saw the contenders distance themselves. Alabama and Georgia are clearly the class of the SEC, Clemson, after dominating Miami on Saturday night, are the clear class of a week ACC. Ohio State starts playing October 24th at home versus Nebraska. Their toughest test comes on Halloween when they travel to James Franklin’s Penn State. If they come out on top their, look for Clemson and Ohio State to have locked in their playoff birth, with an SEC team locking in as well. The playoffs were supposed to give outsiders more of a chance, but in all honesty nothing has changed. Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State are in a class all their own.

