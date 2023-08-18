Florida Panthers Prospect Report: Mackie Samoskevich

Mackie Samoskevich is one of the most promising prospects in the Florida Panthers organization. Drafted 24th overall in 2021, the 20-year-old forward from Connecticut has a combination of skill, speed, and creativity that makes him a threat on the ice. In addition to his skill, his mentality and confident, professional demeanor have generated even more enthusiasm about the hopeful NHLer.

Who is Mackie Samoskevich?

Mackie Samoskevich is a deadly player on the ice. His shot is a force to be reckoned with and can score goals with ease. Samokevich has a knack for finding open spaces and creating scoring chances. His speed is also a very good asset. He is also a hard-working and versatile player who can contribute in all situations, whether it’s on the power play, penalty kill, or even strength. It has also been noted that his maturity level is far beyond most prospects his age.

“He is a very strong skater, he’s got a fabulous shot, he plays the game the right way, he’s got a good head on his shoulders” said Panthers’ Director of Player Personnel Bryan McCabe per Colby Guy of the Florida Hockey Now.

Career

Samoskevich has had a strong start to his young career. He has excelled in his USHL career while scoring 26 goals and 73 points in 85 games while playing for the Chicago Steel. Adding to his budding success, he has had a solid stretch in his two seasons while playing for the University of Michigan, posting 30 goals and 72 points with 79 games played.

Will He Make the Panther’s Roster?

Will he make the opening night roster? It appears that there is a very good chance. There does not seem to be any major weakness in his game that would keep him from his size. Samoskevich a very positive impression on the Panthers’ prospect training camp. His mature, confident attitude and his skill electrified the front office.

“He came in and he was a great player for us, played in some high-intense playoff games in the American League” said Charlotte coach Geordie Kinnear per David Dwork of the Hockey News.

Additionally, Samoskvich is confident about his ability stating that his goal of reaching the NHL “isn’t farfetched.”

“I know I can do it.” Samoskevich said during the development camp earlier this summer when asked about his goal to make the opening night roster.

Florida front office concurs with his assessment.

“I don’t see why he couldn’t (make the team)” McCabe agreed.

Long Range Potential

Samoskyich has the talent to be an NHL star. The current level of his play is NHL caliber and there is a good chance that he may play on opening night. Furthermore, his maturity and his work ethic has shown that he could potentially have a leadership role in the near future. In addition, his versatility has shown that he will most likely excel in all situations. A minor concern is that he has a smaller frame and he is not very physical.

Overall, he is a solid prospect that Panthers fans can be very excited for.

