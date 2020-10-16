Fourth & Long: After A Week Of Positive COVID Tests All Over the Country, We Look at the Games That Will be Played in Week 7

To say this week was shocking is a clear understatement for what happened in college football after week six. LSU vs Florida was postponed because of a virus breakout in Gainesville. Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Immediately after he found out he left the Alabama facility to head home and self-isolate. As of Thursday Saban said he had no symptoms and is feeling great. It is up in the air whether he is able to take part in Saturday’s huge match-up with (3) Georgia. Also as of Thurday, multiple SEC teams received virus sanctions from the conference.

This series of unfortunate events doesn’t just end with the SEC. Cincinnati had multiple positive tests, forcing them to postpone their game versus Tulsa. In the Big 12 Baylor had already shut down football activities because of the virus. Therefore their game against (7) Oklahoma State was postponed. There was some good news this week. Bobby Bowden had contracted the virus, and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Obviously, our best wishes go out to those who contracted the virus. It’s great that Bowden beat it the first time and has left the hospital after being cleared. However, these cases are on the rise, and with winter around the corner, this season could become a bit of a mystery. With that being said, we do have some good games this weekend, including what may be the game of the year in (2) Alabama hosting (3) Georgia. Without coach Saban on the sidelines, that game will be much different. Saban is 20-0 versus his former assistants, with a combined score of 841-308. Without him on the sidelines, Kirby Smart might feel like he has an advantage. However this plays out, our best wishes are with the players, staff members, and anyone in general for a quick and speedy recovery.

With all that is happening in college football, the NFL, and generally all over, we really need something to take our mind off of the gloomy outset. There will be football played in week seven. Just looking at the schedule we do have some good games this weekend to go along with (2) Alabama versus (3) Georgia. Let’s try and clear our minds and jump right into the slate for the weekend.

Friday Games:

(17) SMU at Tulane: SMU has the chance to be the first team in college football to reach 5-0. Even though they are traveling to New Orleans take on Tulane, SMU should roll here. Shane Buechele, Tulane’s signal caller, is sneaking into the Heisman, and rightfully so. SMU seems to play either down to their opponent or up. Either way, the Mustangs head back to Texas with the W. Prediction: (17) SMU 45 Tulane 28

(14) BYU at Houston: BYU and quarterback Zach Wilson have been on a hot streak since the season started. Wilson is 82/101 with 1,241-passing yards to go along with eight touchdowns. This is a little bit of a trap game for the Cougars. Houston played its first game last weekend, which they won over Tulane, 49-31. BYU is only favored by five, meaning Vegas thinks it will be close. Prediction: (14) BYU 38 Houston 34

Top 25 Games

(1) Clemson at Georgia Tech: Every year Clemson has a game versus an unranked opponent who is able to stay with the Tigers for a while. This could be that game for Dabo Swinney and his Tigers. Georgia Tech is only 2-2 on the year but they run a tricky offense that is hard to game plan for. Look for Clemson to pull it out, but it won’t be easy. Prediction: (1) Clemson 38 Georgia Tech 28

Pittsburgh at (13) Miami (FL): Coming off of a loss to Clemson, it’s hard to predict which Miami team will show up this week. Is it the one that started fast and beat up on teams early on. Or will it be the Miami that in recent years has given up after such a tough loss. Manny Diaz should have his Hurricanes ready to go. Watch out for Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, he leads the FBS in passing yards. Prediction: (13) Miami 34 Pittsburgh 27

Louisville at (4) Notre Dame: Many people thought this was the year that Louisville gets back to its winning ways. However this Notre Dame team is no joke. They have the best defense they’ve had in years. On top of that Ian Book is a solid signal caller, and he has play makers on the outside. Notre Dame could challenge (1) Clemson for the ACC Title. Prediction: (4) Notre Dame 41 Louisville 24

(5) North Carolina at Florida State: Let’s all be honest here; North Carolina is not a top five team in the country. Mack Brown has done a great job in turning around the program, but right now they aren’t a top five team. Florida State is awful, but the Tar Heels need to watch out because the Seminoles do have a lot of explosive players that just haven’t hit their stride. This isn’t the week North Carolina goes down, but they sure try to. Prediction: (5) North Carolina 31 Florida State 27

Boston College at (23) Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech was in a high scoring showdown last week when they fell to North Carolina. The Hokies lean on running back Khalil Herbert who has five touchdowns this year. However, Phil Jurkovec and Boston College are not an easy out. Prediction: Boston College 27 (23) Virginia Tech 24

Heismanology