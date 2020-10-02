Fourth & Long: Cheers! It’s Finally Time to Separate the Contenders From the Pretenders

Well, well, well it’s Week 5 in college football. The B1G, Pac-12, and MAC haven’t started playing quite yet, this is a week where we can separate the real competitors to the phonies.

Two huge match-ups in the SEC should get everyone excited, but there is more to this Saturday than what meets the eye. Let’s dive right into the some of the marquee match-ups throughout the country.

Louisiana Tech at (22) BYU (Friday Game): This is a great game to get the weekend started. Not only is it a treat for us to get to watch tonight, but there should be a lot of points scored. Tech has scored 48.5 points per game in the two games the Bulldogs played in this year. BYU is ranked 22nd in the Coaches and AP poll, and they have put up some gaudy numbers on their way to a 2-0 record. BYU scores 51 points per game behind their balanced offense and strong defense. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has already thrown two touchdowns. In the running game, both teams have a backfields that consist of a lot of different play-makers. For the Bulldogs lean most on Justin Henderson who still only has 29 carries in two games. Tyler Allgeier leads the Cougars in rushing with 182-yards in two games. Expect this game to get out of hand quickly, with BYU scoring early in often.

South Carolina at (3) Florida: The Gamecocks lost a close one to Tennessee last weekend, and Will Muschamp is very much on the hot seat in Columbia. Florida, and head coach Dan Mullen, are basically the opposite of the Gamecocks. They crushed Ole Miss last weekend in a high scoring affair. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 416-yards and six touchdowns against the Rebels. Four of those touchdowns were caught by Gator wide reciever/tight end Kyle Pitts, who also 170 -yards receiving last week. This game will be over quickly with Florida’s dynamic offense and punishing defense. It would not be surprising if Gamecocks head coach Muschamp was fired after the loss and not allowed to get on the team plane. Muschamp has had enough time to keep the program trending upwards after Steve Spurrier had 10-wins for two straight years. Not winning in the SEC is just not acceptable, and that could be the undoing of Muschamp.

TCU at (9) Texas: Texas is coming off a win versus Texas Tech, where they needed overtime to put an end to the game. TCU lost it’s opening game, but are still very dangerous. Texas better be careful to put this one away early, or else you could see a collapse, just like the one in Norman last week. Max Duggan is the signal caller for TCU and has thrown for 3 touchdowns already. If Texas, and Heisman finalist to be Sam Ehlinger, don’t put the Horned Frogs away early, this one could be closer than expected. Remember, TCU still has one of the brightest defensive minds, in head coach Gary Patterson. I’m smelling an upset in Austin!

Missouri at (21) Tennessee: Missouri is coming off a tough loss to Alabama, and Tennessee is coming off a big win versus the Gamecocks of South Carolina. It seems, both teams seem to be going in different directions. Missouri and new head coach Eli Drinkwitz will continue to struggle in the incredibly tough SEC. However, Tennessee fans expected a good year from the Vols. Well, I don’t know if Tennessee is back, or if South Carolina is just that bad. Either way, look for the the Vols handle a visiting Missouri side fairly easily.

NC State at (24) Pitt: What a story Pittsburgh has been all year. They are off to a 3-0 start, with two of those games being in the ACC. Now, does anyone think Pitt can stay with Clemson, probably not, but they have been impressive thus far. The Wolfpack come into the game with a .500 record. Zonovan Knight has carried the Wolfpack on his back through two games. He has 25-carries on the year for over 190-yards, but for only one touchdown. NC State has struggled in the red zone this year. Look for Pitt to get out of this match-up on the winning side behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.

(12) North Carolina at Boston College: Both teams are undefeated in the ACC, which is no surprise, since neither team has played Clemson yet. North Carolina is led by the legendary Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell. Howell has started off a bit rusty. He has thrown two interceptions to only one touchdown. Boston College is going to be a tough test for the UNC offense. Boston College is led by signal caller Phil Jurkovec who has thrown for over 500-yards and three touchdowns. Look for this one to be close until the fourth quarter, where the Tar Heels will pull away. Everyone knows what we get if the Tar Heels. Yes, Mack Brown dancing!

Mack Brown Dancing:

South Florida at (15) Cincinnati: Cincinnati comes into this game after an impressive win over Army last weekend. Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats look to be for real this year. Last year they were close, but this year will be Fickell’s good-bye tour, as he will likely be coaching a big time program this time next year. Oh yeah, The Bearcats should mop the floor with South Florida. The spread is Cincinnati -21. Jump on that while you can, before it changes tomorrow morning.

(17) Oklahoma State at Kansas: Every year, Kansas is the laughing stock of the Big-12, and for good reason. Year in and year out they are terrible. It’s actually kind of surprising they still have a program. However, they host Oklahoma State this week and the Cowboys need to be ready for a test. Cowboys stud quarterback Spencer Sanders, is still sidelined with injury, and the backup Shane Illingworth has been okay so far this year. However, look for Kansas to stick around until the third quarter, then the Cowboys will bust it open, while riding their all-American running back, Chuba Hubbard.

(25) Memphis at SMU: If you like offense and a lot of scoring, this game is what you should tune into at 3:30 pm Eastern. These two teams can put up points, and they can put up a lot of points fast. Memphis is averaging 37 points per game while the Mustangs from SMU score almost 49 per game. SMU is led by former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele, and boy oh boy can he sling the pigskin. He’s already thrown for over 850-yards with seven touchdowns. However, don’t look past Memphis. The Tigers can score as well. The Tigers lean on tailback Rodrigues Clark who has over 100-yards rushing and one touchdown in only one game. The over-under for this game was 74.5, and life’s too short to bet the under, so take the over and watch this barn-burner without even thinking the under will hit. Points, points, points, we all love it.

Other Top-25 games:

Tulsa travels to (11) UCF where the Knights ride the back of stud quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Look for UCF to win rather easily.

Arkansas at (16) Mississippi State: More cowbell! Mississippi State might score 100 points this game behind the brilliant mind of new head coach Mike Leach. It’s really a shame Arkansas is in the SEC, year after year they don’t stand a chance.

(18) Oklahoma at Iowa State: This would have been the perfect spot for a let-down game for Oklahoma. However, that let-down game was the upset they suffered last week versus Kansas State. Matt Campbell is one of the brightest coaches in the country so he will have the Cyclones ready to play. However it won’t be enough to overpower an angry Sooner team.

(20) LSU at Vanderbilt: Coming off a shocking loss to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. The secondary was torched all game long, even though they were without their best defender, Derek Stingley Jr., because of an illness. LSU is mad, and poor Vandy is in the way. Look for LSU and coach O to shut down the Commodores early. Poor Vandy is the target, for this angry Tigers team. It will get ugly, early. LSU big!

Virginia at (1) Clemson: The ACC is a joke. The Cavaliers from Virginia don’t have a shot, after traveling to Death Valley Two. The real Death Valley is in Louisiana. Back to the game, oh yeah, Clemson big, really big. Starter will be out of the game by half-time.

Win or Go Home Match-ups

(13) Texas A&M at (2) Alabama (3:30 Kick on CBS): This is the first one folks, the first match-up hat will separate the men from the boys. The Aggies struggled to get by a lowly Vanderbilt last weekend, which is not a good look overall. The Crimson Tide traveled to Missouri last week and came out with and easy victory. Well here we are. If he loses, is the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station over? Can Kellen Mond finally play up to his hype? Can the Aggies defense slow the Crimson Tide’s running game? Is Mac Jones really the answer at quarterback? Well, folks, all these questions will be answered on Saturday after noon in Tuscaloosa. Mac Jones versus Kellen Mond, Jimbo versus Saban. College Station versus Tuscaloosa. This is the first big game of the year, however in the end everyone may leave disappointed, because the Crimson Tide will come out swinging and they’re going to hit the Aggies early. The real question is can the Aggies withstand the early punches, and be there in the end. Everyone knows, anything can happen of Saturday, so look for the Aggies to go down early, but be right there to pull off the upset in the end. However, they will fall just short and take the loss 31-21.

(13) Texas A&M at (2) Alabama Hype:

(7) Auburn at (4) Georgia: This is it. This is what we’ve all been waiting for. The first top-10 match-up of the year, and it takes place Between the Hedges. This is a game that could go anywhere. Everyone remembers the “Miracle at Jordan-Hare.” If not, this might remind you. Miracle at Jordan-Hare

What a season for Auburn that year. Everyone also remembers the Kick Six.

Chris Davis must still haunt Nick Saban to this day. Well, this year we don’t know if Auburn or Georgia is a team of destiny, just like Auburn was in 2013. However, we do know one thing, this is going to be a damn good football game. Look for Georgia to keep it on the ground early and often to try and wear down that Auburn defense. However, Auburn does a good job of controlling the clock. With no Jamie Newman or JT Daniels under center for the Bulldogs, it becomes hard for anyone to expect much from Georgia. In the end, true sophomore Bo Nix, signal-caller for Auburn, has a great game, vaulting him into possible Heisman talk, and the Tigers come out of their test with Georgia wining by a little more than a touchdown. But most of the game will be close, which is what you should expect from the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Staff Picks: Georgia 3, Auburn 1.

“31-24 Auburn. Because why not. No idea.” Great analysis there Jared!

Auburn vs Georgia Hype:

A great college football day is just so close you can feel it! A&M vs Bama, Auburn vs Georgia, its coming and coming fast. Be ready. Also be on the lookout for the 4th and Long podcast tomorrow morning, as we will give you predictions, best games of the week, and also go over what happened last week, and what we think will happen this college football Saturday.

Oh and head into your weekend with this, an Ohio State hype video for the 2020-2021 season. Watch out SEC, the Buckeyes are right on your tail!

Buckeye Hype:

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE