Fourth & Long: College Football Scoreboard

Ah, you smell that? The neatly trimmed grass, the aroma of fall in the air. Yes, people, the SEC is back, with the B1G to follow in a couple of weeks. There was a time where I thought we would not be able to watch football at all this Fall.
However, on a day like today there is nothing better than parking it on your couch, or going to a bar with some buddies, and watch the greatness of a college football Saturday. If you are busy, don’t worry I have you covered on scores. When your out picking apples, or looking at pumpkins because your girlfriend wants you to, just pop up this page and all your scores will be updated and you can even check out some highlights from around the country on this beautiful college football Saturday.
Top-25 Games:
Kansas State at (3) Oklahoma (FOX Noon Kickoff)
- Oklahoma QB Rattler throws interception.
- Kansas State Punts on 1st possession. 0-0 10 Mins left in 1st
- Oklahoma Driving behind Rattler. Ball on K-State 15
- Td Oklahoma Rattler to Mims
- 7-0 Oklahoma
- Double Pass by Oklahoma Bounces Incomplete off of Rattler’s Hands
- Rattler TD pass to Stoops (Bob’s Son) 14-0 Oklahoma Start of 2nd
(5) Florida at Ole Miss (ESPN Noon Kickoff)
- 16,000 Fans allowed in.
- Florida loses starting safety to Targetting
- Ole Miss Turnover on Downs, Florida Ball 10 mins left in 1st
- Trask TD Pass 7-0 Florida
- Ole Miss TD 7-7 3 minutes left in 1st
- Emory Jones in at qb for Florida. Throws pick on 1st attempt. Ole Miss Ball still 7-7
- Ole Miss Punt
- Toney for Florida 35-yard Reverse
- Trask TD Pass to Grimes 14-7 Florida End 1st
- Corral TD pass to Drummond 14-14
(23) Kentucky at (8) Auburn (SEC Network Noon Kick)
- Kentucky TD 7-0 Kentucky
- Auburn TD run. 8-7 Auburn
(13) UCF at East Carolina (ABC Noon Kick)
- ECU up 7-0 10 mins left in 1st
- TD Run by McCrae 7-7
- Fumble- Recovered by UCF 7 mins left 1st
- Another Fumble for ECU, Recovered by UCF 4 Mins left in 1st
- UCF Field Goal 10-7 UCF Start of 2nd
Georgia Southern at (19) Louisiana (ESPN2 Noon Kick)
- 0-0 3 Mins left 1st
- 7-0 Georgia Southern 2nd qtr starting
- Rajun Cajuns Td 7-7 Ragas Run
(24) Louisville at (21) Pittsburgh (ACC Network Noon Kick)
- Field Goal From Pitt. 3-0 Pitt.
- Another Field Goal. Pitt 6-0
- Addison TD Catch 13-0 Pitt
Mississippi State at (6) LSU (CBS 3:30 Kick)
(22) Army at (14) Cincinnati (ESPN 3:30 Kick)
(8) Texas at Texas Tech (FOX 3:30 Kick)
West Virginia at (15) Oklahoma State (ABC 3:30 Kick)
(4) Georgia at Arkansas (SEC Network 4:00 Kick)
(2) Alabama at Missouri (ESPN 7:00 Kick)
Vanderbilt at (10)Texas A&M (SEC Alternate 7:30 Kick)
Florida State at (12) Miami (ABC 7:30 Kick)
- Corso Pops On the Hurricane Headgear!
(16) Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC Network 7:30 Kick)
NC State at (20) Virginia Tech (ACC Network 8:00 Kick)
Troy at (18) BYU (ESPN 10:15 Kick)
Other Notable Scores:
Iowa State at TCU (FS1 1:30 Kick)
