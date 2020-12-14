Fourth & Long: The Alternative Playoff Option

VOTE

On a wonderful Monday morning in Cleveland, the Browns play tonight in prime time for Monday Night Football. However, one question has tormented me today: Who’s in and Who’s out of the College Football Playoff. That is the question surrounding college football this time of year. Is Ohio State a lock if they win the B1G? What happens if Florida beats Alabama in the SEC Championship? What are the ways that the Aggies from Texas A&M can sneak into the playoffs. Since the year of its inception (2014), the College Football Playoff has been scrutinized for being biased towards the bigger conferences, and the SEC for that matter. Well, for all of you out there who want more inclusion in the College Football Playoff, I present you with this:

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. This is what a legit playoff looks like as opposed to the invitational we currently have. pic.twitter.com/OJVDCagUfW — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 11, 2020 Danny Kanell 16-Team Playoff (Seeds Updated Below)

Danny Kanell, of Fox Sports 1, posted this, though he didn’t author the tweet. We have our friends @CollegeFootballEdits to thank for that. While I prefer a more neutral college playoff, this is one that has been going around for a while. What we have here is a 16-team college football playoff, which is sure to fire up fans from BYU, North Carolina, and Texas. The seeding in this scenario follows the new College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seeding in this scenario is as follows:

(These Rankings Are A Reflection of the predicted College Football Playoff Rankings. The real rankings will be released Tuesday Night. I also took the liberty to put Ohio State at number three instead of four because it’s highly unlikely the committee would choose Clemson to play Notre Dame for the third time this year.)

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Cincinnati Indiana Iowa State Coastal Carolina Georgia Florida Oklahoma USC BYU Northwestern North Carolina

In this format, with these rankings, we leave out the likes of Texas, Iowa, and Miami (FL). However, based on how the teams played this year, this is a solid top-16. In the first round we would have some great match-ups like Mack Brown and North Carolina traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide. Besides that coaching match-up, you have Florida traveling north to play Cincinnati, as well as a surging USC traveling to Clemson in a game that will no doubt be filled with points.

(Writer’s Note: I have no problem with the current playoff format, I think it takes the four best teams, and the champion of those four is really the best team in the country.)

The biggest gripe to this playoff format, is that it would take too long. However, with all that’s going on around College Football, this year would be a perfect year to expand. With all that being said, the College Football Playoff isn’t going anywhere any time soon. With that being said, please VOTE for who you think the winners would be, and I will recap it all next monday, and next week we will do the round two match-ups. Just make sure to share and vote, as I would love to see the results from the polls.

(1) Alabama Hosting (16) North Carolina: Other than the legendary coaching match-up between Mack Brown and Nick Saban, this game should be over pretty quickly. We all saw what a Wake Forest offense did against North Carolina. Well, this will be like that, except worse. Prediction: (1) Alabama

(2) Notre Dame Hosting (15) Northwestern: Whatever the over-under is for this game, you should take the under. This has all the makings of a low scoring affair. In the end Notre Dame is just better, even though the Wildcats would have a short way to travel, for the game in South Bend. Prediction: (2) Notre Dame

(3) Ohio State Hosting (14) BYU: Well we all saw what happened to BYU last weekend in their loss to (9) Coastal Carolina. Justin Fields seems to have come out of his string of bad games, and is back to being the elite quarterback like the one he was before the Indiana game. In the end, Ohio State’s offensive and defensive lines will eventually wear down the Cougars. Prediction: (3) Ohio State

(4) Clemson Hosting (13) USC: This will be one of the better games of the opening round. USC and quarterback Kedon Slovis can score with anyone. However, the question becomes will USC’s defense show up or not? Slovis and the defense would need to have near perfect games to take down Dabo (I Hate Him) and his Tigers. Clemson i(s loaded on both sides of the ball, but they are led by Heisman hopeful Trevor Lawrence, the future number one pick in the NFL Draft.

(5) Texas A&M Hosting (12) Oklahoma: This is a game where the winner might simply win by having the ball last. Both of these team’s offenses are good. Oklahoma red-shirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, has finally been playing consistently. As for Texas A&M, signal caller Kellen Mond is playing better football than any other time in his career. Whatever the over-under might be, I’d take the over, and Texas A&M to hit a field goal to take the lead, only to see the Sooners get into the red-zone in the waning seconds. However, Rattler’s pass falls to the ground after being tipped at the line of scrimmage. Prediction: (5) Texas A&M

(6) Cincinnati Hosting (11) Florida: With this alternative playoff, Bearcat fans would be ecstatic to just make the tournament. However, Desmond Ridder would need to play great football for Luke Fickell’s team to win against Dan Mullen’s Gators. After a tough loss to LSU, Florida and Heisman hopeful Kyle Trask need to rebound quickly to get ready to play Alabama in the SEC Championship. A three game stretch of at LSU, Alabama, and a possible number one seed, would be extremely difficult for the Gators, plus they feel they should be higher after only losing twice and beating Alabama in the SEC Championship. Cincinnati takes advantage of Florida’s distractions, and pulls out what would be an upset in Vegas. Prediction: (6) Cincinnati

(7) Indiana Hosting (10) Georgia: My oh my, would Hoosier fans love the chance to host a playoff game. The game-day experience will be awesome and the game will be awesome as well. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr, for the season, due to a torn ACL. However, his replacement Jack Tuttle is no slouch. Georgia and Kirby Smart seem to have finally got the Bulldogs on the right track. J.T. Daniels has been as good as advertised. However, in another game that the home team would be the underdog, the Hoosiers beat Georgia in over-time. Prediction: (7) Indiana

(8) Iowa State Hosting (9) Coastal Carolina: Just like it should be, the 8-9 match-up is between two teams who performed above expectations this year. Iowa State rides running back Breece Hall, who has carried the ball 222 times for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns! Hall is one of the most under-rated players in college football. Cyclone signal caller Brock Purdy, is also performing well. In the Cyclones last game versus West Virginia Purdy was 20-23 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Coastal Carolina is coming off two straight wins versus tough opponents. Red-shirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall leads a balanced offensive attack. On the year McCall has thrown for over 2,000 yards for 23 touchdowns to just two interceptions. McCall can do it all! He’s gotten some carries for Coastal this year, running for 473 yards and six touchdowns. Finally the other piece of Coastal’s great backfield is tailback CJ Marable, who in the last two games versus BYU and Tulane, has run for 252 yards and four touchdowns. In the first true upset of the opening round, Coastal Carolina and their mullets fight on. Prediction: (9) Coastal Carolina

Other College Football News:

Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn was fired on Sunday, after leading the Tigers for eight years. He led the Tigers to the 2014 BCS National Championship, where they were beaten by then number one ranked Florida State and Jameis Winston.

After firing Derek Mason last weekend, the Commodores from Vanderbilt have zeroed in on their top coaching candidate: Clarke Lea, defensive coordinator at (2) Notre Dame. Lea oversaw a Fighting Irish defense that was 12th in the country in scoring defense and 14th nationally in total defense.

Our Weekly Dabo Swinney Complaints List. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney (I Hate Him), fired back at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who had stated earlier that the ACC is protecting their prized teams, giving them this past weekend off to prepare for their second showdown with Notre Dame. Sankey was critical of the ACC for not rescheduling any games for Notre Dame or Clemson. Swinney, of course, had some words to say about Greg Sankey. “”If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play a game this week?” Swinney said. “I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn’t nine get you there? Shouldn’t 10 get you there?” In that statement, Swinney was referncing Ohio State, who will likely snag a playoff spot if they win the B1G, even though they’ve only played 5 games, and 6 after Saturday.

Stanford is declining all bowl invitations after spending the last few weeks away from campus. Stanford is the fourth team to decline all bowl invites, along with Pitt, Boston College, and Virginia.

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE