Fourth & Long: The MAC Conference Released it’s Schedule for 2020

We finally get to see one of the more competitive conferences in the country, the MAC, or Mid-American Conference. Two months ago leaders for the conference met and put and end to the upcoming season, at least in the fall. Many around the country thought the small conferences like the MAC, would opt to play spring football. Many would have approved of that because all of the MAC teams play too far north to get real heat and humidity in the spring.

However, on September 25th, the conference voted to play a six-game schedule in the fall. There would be no non-conference games, and the MAC championship will be played December 18th in Detroit. Even though it is only a six game season, we can always expect the MAC to bring us exciting football.

The way this schedule reads, all of the teams are listed on the top, and their opponents come below the school. For example, The University of Akron will host Western Michigan, travel to Ohio University and Kent State, followed by home games against Miami and Bowling Green. The final opponent they will play this year, barring a trip to the conference championship, is at Buffalo. Let’s take a look at all the MAC teams and players to watch.

University of Akron:

Head Coach: Tom Arth (2nd Season)

Player To Watch: QB Kato Nelson – This will be Nelson’s third year under center for the Zips. He finished 2019 with over 2,300 yards with 15 touchdowns to 8 interceptions in 11 games.

Key Game: At Kent State – These bitter rivals are only thirty minutes from each other, and every time these two get together there is no love lost.

Ball State:

Head Coach: Mike Neu (Fifth Season)

Player to Watch: CB Antonio Phillips – Phillips had a breakout season last year with four interceptions, and was a first-team All-MAC selection. This year he is on the Bronko Nagurski watch-list.

Key Game: Hosting Norther Illinois on November 18th – Also rivals, these two teams have been known to put up big numbers offensively.

Bowling Green:

Head Coach: Scot Loeffler (2nd Season)

Player to Watch: RB Andrew Clair – Clair has been a third team All-MAC selection in two of three years at Bowling Green. He has over 1,600 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

Key Game: at Toledo on November 4th – It is never easy to travel to Toledo and play is the Glass Bowl. Add that to the fact this is Bowling Green’s first game, and you have a recipe for sloppy, yet competitive football.

Buffalo:

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (6th Season)

Player to Watch: DE Taylor Riggins – Riggins was named all-MAC first team last year. He was second in the MAC with 8.5 sacks. He totaled 50 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, all while recovering three fumbles. (Also his name is legendary).

Key Game: at Ohio University on December 5th – Traveling to Athens is never easy. Ohio University’s head coach Frank Solich will have his team ready to play.

Central Michigan:

Head Coach: Jim McElwain (2nd Season)

Player to Watch: WR Kalil Pimpleton – Last year Pimpleton caught 82 passes for 894 yards, which led the MAC. He was named to the pre-season watch list for the Maxwell Award

Key Game: at Toledo December 12th – As we noted, the Glass Bowl is a tough place to play. It’s possible this match-up will be for a chance to go to the MAC Championship at Ford Field.

Eastern Michigan:

Head Coach: Chris Creighton (7th Season)

Player to Watch: WR Dylan Drummond – Last year the junior caught 55 balls for 493-yards and three touchdowns. Drummond is on the pre-season watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

Key Game: at Western Michigan on December 5th – The Broncos of Western Michigan have owned this rivalry lately. Can EMU get past the Broncos this year?

Kent State:

Head Coach: Sean Lewis (3rd Season)

Player to Watch: QB Dustin Crum – Crum burst onto the college football scene last year in week two. He never looked back. This year he’s on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and the Danny Wuerffel Award.

Key Game: at Bowling Green on November 10th – Bowling Green should be a contender for the MAC Championship. Kent could really make a statement if they can pull off a win at Bowling Green.

Miami (OH)

Head Coach: Chuck Martin (8th Season)

Player to Watch: S Sterling Weatherford – Weatherford only allowed two catches last year, in a limited role. Last year he had one pass defended and one interception.

Key Game: Hosting Ohio University on November 17th – Another pair of rivals in the MAC. These two hate each other. Both teams have aspirations of a MAC championship.

Northern Illinois:

Head Coach: Thomas Hammock (1st Season)

Player to Watch: QB Ross Bowers – Threw for 2,130 yards last year and seven touchdowns while splitting time with Marcus Childers last year.

Key Game: Hosting Buffalo on November 4th – Buffalo is the best team in the conference, on paper. If Northern Illinois wants to get back to the post-season, beating Buffalo would be a great first step.

Ohio University:

Head Coach: Frank Solich (16th Season)

Player to Watch: QB Nathan Rourke – Last year was all-MAC second team, and holds the school record for passing efficiency (144.3). Rourke was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl watch list.

Key Game: Hosting Buffalo on December 5th – As I said, Buffalo is the best team in the MAC on paper. However, Frank Solich will have a few tricks up his sleeve to hopefully get by Buffalo.

Toledo:

Head Coach: Jason Candle (4th Season)

Player to Watch: RB Bryant Koback – The running back rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and had 12 touchdowns. In 2018 he rushed for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Key Game: at Western Michigan on November 11th – The Rockets have struggled in recent years playing away from the Glass Bowl. Going to Western Michigan in the second week will be the quite the test.

Western Michigan:

Head Coach: Time Lester (4th Season)

Player to Watch: WR Skyy Moore – Moore was one of the five highest-graded true freshman receivers of 2019. Look for him to have a big season in terms of all-purpose yards.

Key Game: at Akron on November 4th – Akron’s InfoCision Stadium is top of the line in college football, so traveling all the way to Akron from Michigan in week one will be tough for the Broncos,

East Champs: Kent State Golden Flashes

West Champs: Toledo Rockets

MAC Champs: Kent State Golden Flashes

Awards:

Coach of the Year: Tom Arth, Akron

Offensive Player of the Year: Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Defensive Player of the Year: Bubba Arslanian, LB, Akron

With the B1G coming back towards the end of October, we’re finally going to get college football in Ohio. The six-game schedule should produce some very competitive games. Mark your calendars, MACtion is back on Wednesday November 4th. Get ready!

