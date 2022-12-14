France are heading to another World Cup Final in hopes for another title after punching their ticket for the second time in four years. The team came into the tournament with some uncertainty due to their injuries, but they have conquered those difficulties and are on the way to making history.

There have only been two times in history when a team has won the World Cup twice in a row. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938, along with Brazil who did it in 1958 and 1962. No nation has won the World Cup twice in a row in 60 years. France has the potential to be the first nation to do this impossible challenge.

Before the World Cup, Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema announced that he will not be going to Qatar due to a thigh injury. This follows a list of injured French like N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. Despite still being one of the favorites, France was expected to be unpredictable heading into Qatar.

They entered the World Cup in poor form, only winning one of their last six matches. They were a heavy victim of what could have been the “World Cup curse. Since 2006, the team that previously won the World Cup were eliminated from following the tournament in the group stage. This was not the case for France.

Head coach Didier Dechamps made sure not to follow the curse and to take the team to another final. They breezed through the group stage matches, despite losing to Tunisia with their B team. They defeated both Poland and England to square up with Cinderella story Morocco for the semifinals.

What helped France win was Olivier Giroud’s early goal in the fourth minute which shaped the game for the team. However, Morocco did not let France win easily, as they fought to try to get a goal. The French defense was just too strong for Morocco and denied every chance they had.

France took the win 2-0 and will be heading to the World Cup finals again. Star player Kylian Mbappe has a chance to win a second World Cup and all before the age of 24. Though not his best game, he contributed to both goals and will be dangerous to Argentina’s defense in the finals.

The advantage France will have over Argentina is the recent experience of playing in a World Cup final. Not many players from the Argentina squad from 2014 are still playing, however it is almost the same France team from 2018. Not only has Mbappe done great for France, but Giroud has done a fantastic job filling in for Benzema with four goals this tournament.

France and Argentina will face off for the World Cup Finals on Sunday on the last day of the tournament at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.