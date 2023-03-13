Free Agency Preview: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 2022 Record: 8-9

Cap Space: $21,816,991

The Green Bay Packers have never been big players in Free Agency. High priced veterans are naturally inclined to choose more glamorous destinations, which is why Green Bay has always built from the draft.

The big story that everyone is clamoring to is Aaron Rodgers. Will he be traded? Will he retire? It is very clear from their actions that they are ready to move on, despite the fact that they would incur an additional $8M cap hit if he’s not on the roster. That shouldn’t be a problem because they have already accounted for this with their management of the salary cap this off-season.

With that said, this article will preview the Packers’ free agency period for 2023. Below are some of the free agents on their roster.

Notable Packer Free Agents:

Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis: I expect all four of these players to move on from the Packers this off-season. These are players Rodgers covets and the Packers are expected to move on from him. Expect one or all of these players to join him at his new team (if he decides to continue playing). Either way, the WR and TE position will look much different next season.

Yosh Nijman: a versatile offensive lineman that played a vital role for the team during Bakhtiari’s absence. He should garner some attention on the free agency market and may be able to get more money elsewhere. Even though the Packers would like to have him back. With that said, this coaching staff has always done well in drafting and developing the offensive line, so the concern in letting him go isn’t that great.

Adrian Amos: their top free agent that they need to resign (in my opinion). Amos is a tackling machine and a leader on this defense. I understand if they are looking to get younger at the position. However, this team takes a big step back in the secondary if he departs. My estimation is that Amos will look to move on elsewhere for one more opportunity at the championship.

Dean Lowry: a veteran who has likely seen his final days in the green and gold. Lowry got a great payday a few years back and failed to live up to the new expectations given to him. Let him test free agency and see if there is another team that will offer him a starting opportunity. The only way I see him back is if he’s willing to take a reduced role with the team.

Jarran Reed: a reliable starter for the team last season, Reed would be 2nd on my list of pending free agents that I would resign. Devonte Wyatt is waiting in the wings and should step in to replace Lowry, but Reed leaving would leave a hole in the other side of the defensive line.

Free Agent Pickups:

As I mentioned above, I don’t see the Green Bay Packers being major players in free agency. It’s in their DNA to build through the draft. Additionally, the Packers are looking to move on to Jordan Love – which will make it that much harder to convince high priced veterans to come aboard. Lastly, it’ll cost the Packers roughly $11M to sign all of their draft picks this year. And with $13M (or even $21M) in cap space, there isn’t much wiggle room for deals.

With that said, take a look at the list of potential additions to the team:

Corey Davis: W hile not a free agent, I could see the Packers including this as part of the trade package for Aaron Rodgers. Davis was drafted by Tennessee when Matt LeFleur was coaching on the staff. He would be a nice, big target for Love as he takes over the offense. With Doubs and Watson entering their second season, Davis would be a veteran presence the team could be interested in.

Isaiah Buggs: a solid replacement for Lowry and/or Reed along the defensive line, Buggs would come in and immediately start. This would be a 2 for 1 signing as the Packers would be taking him from the Lions. Buggs with Clark and a developing Devonte Wyatt, the Packers would have a solid starting trio on the defensive line.

Ryan Neal: a potential replacement for Adrian Amos at SS, Neal would be the low budget option. Neal played in place of Jamal Adams last offseason in Seattle. The Packers have other options in house for the safety position. Could Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage take over the safety group in house? If not, Neal becomes an affordable alternative for them.

For more articles from this author, please click here.