Geno Atkins to New Orleans?

If you haven’t heard, the New Orleans Saints will be short one of their best defensive linemen to open the upcoming season. David Onyemata has been suspended the first six games of the 2021 season after testing positive for a banned substance. Onyemata missing time only weakens an already depleted defensive line. Luckly, there are plenty of options for the Saints to find a veteran defensive linemen, but one stands out and that is the longtime Cincinnati Bengal, Geno Atkins.

Many people may say that it’s a bad idea to sign a player because another is dealing with a suspension, but for the Saints it could work in their favor. The team already lacked depth on the defensive line compared to the previous season, having already lost both Sheldon Rankins and Malcolm Brown. The signing of Atkins would give the Saints an immediate boost in production. Then when Onyemata returns, you can assume they will thrive and play well together.

Atkins is a legend in the city of Cincinnati. He’s a seasoned vetern that brings 11 years of experience having managed to accumulate 75.5 sacks while remaining healthy for the majority of his career. His accolades speak for themselves being an eight time Pro Bowler, two time All-Pro selection, who has three seasons with double digit sacks. However, he is 33 years old and coming off a season where he only played eight games due to a shoulder injury that resulted in a surgery that ended his season. His recent injury history could be a cause for concern. The Saints should do everything capable without digging themselves into a hole to sign Atkins.