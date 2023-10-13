Giants-Bills Coverage

Connect with us

The New York Giants take on the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium for their fourth prime-time matchup of the season on Sunday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Giants look to tie the regular-season series with the Bills, holding a 6-7 record in 13 contests. The teams have also met once in the postseason, when the Giants defeated Buffalo, 20-19, in Super Bowl XXV. 

The Bills won the most recent meeting, 28-14, on Sept. 15, 2019 in MetLife Stadium. The Giants have won their last three games in Buffalo in 1999, 2007 and 2015. 

They last played in Buffalo on Oct. 4, 2015, when QB Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes in a 24-10 Giants victory.

