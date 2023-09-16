Giants-Cardinals Live Coverage!!!

The New York Giants visit the Arizona Cardinals in State Farm Stadium on Sunday for their first road game of the 2023 season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.
Sunday marks the 129th meeting between the clubs. The Giants hold an 80-46-2 record vs. the Cardinals, including 33-23-2 on the road. From 1970-2002, the Giants and Cardinals were both members of the NFC East.
The Giants’ most recent victory in the series was a 31-27 decision on Oct. 2, 2011 in State Farm Stadium.
The Giants’ most significant triumph in that venue (then called University of Phoenix Stadium) was their 21-17 victory against New England in Super Bowl XLII.
