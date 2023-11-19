Giants-Commanders Coverage

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders in FedExField on Sunday, Nov. 19 for an NFC East matchup. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
The 181 regular-season matchups between the teams since 1932 make the Commanders the Giants’ most frequent opponent. The Giants lead the all-time series, 106-70-5, and have a record of 49-40-2 in Washington.
The Giants look to sweep the season series vs. Washington for the 35th time. In their first meeting this season, the Giants defeated the Commanders, 14-7, on Oct. 22 in MetLife Stadium.
The Giants’ defense sacked QB Sam Howell a season-high six times in that victory.
