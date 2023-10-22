Giants-Commanders Coverage

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 in an NFC East matchup. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Giants look to pick up their 106th regular-season victory over the Commanders in the 181st regular-season meeting between the teams.
The 180 regular-season matchups since 1932 make the Commanders the Giants’ most frequent opponent. The Giants lead the all-time series, 105-70-5, and have a record of 56-30-3 at home against Washington.
The Giants have swept the season series vs. Washington 34 times. Last season, the Giants played Washington twice in a three-game span and went 1-0-1. On Dec. 4, the game ended in a 20-20 draw, and on Dec. 18, the Giants defeated the Commanders, 20-12, on the road.
