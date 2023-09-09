Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Giants-Cowboys Opening Day Coverage!

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in MetLife Stadium for an NFC East Sunday Night Football contest to open the 2023 season. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Giants and Cowboys have met 14 times on a Sunday night, the second-most frequent Sunday Night Football matchup (most frequent: Cowboys-Eagles, 15 times).

The last time the Giants opened a season on Sunday Night Football was in 2017 at Dallas.

The New York Giants look to even up the series against Dallas in MetLife Stadium where the Cowboys hold the advantage, 7-6. The Giants have faced the Cowboys in MetLife Stadium three times on a Sunday Night, winning twice.

In 2022, the Giants opened their season with a win for the first time since 2016, defeating Tennessee on the road, 21-20.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants-Cowboys Opening Day Coverage!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report