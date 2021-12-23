Giants Jones, Shepard Out For Season

The New York Giants decided to shut down starting QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 campaign due to his ailing neck injury. The injury was suffered in the win against their diviision rival, the Philadelphia Eagles weeks ago.

“Obviously, you want to have Daniel on the field” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “This is a guy that works hard. He’s obviously a key part of our team. He worked really hard in the offseason, made a lot of gains. Saw a lot of progress throughout

different parts of the season with him. You want to get Daniel on the field. It’s a quarterback-driven league

and obviously Daniel’s our quarterback.”

With Jones on the sidelines, more questions are raised on if the former number six pick is really the man for the job for the New York Giants. The Giants hoped to evaluate him enough to make the tough decision on picking up the fifth year of Daniel’s rookie contract. An option that would pay him over $20 million during that season.

“I’ve seen enough growth from Daniel to tell us that he’s a guy we want to go ahead and play with” said Judge. “In terms of the business aspect of it and different things, I’ll let different departments of this organization handle that stuff. I’ll coach the players. When it comes down to Daniel, our concern right now is getting him back and healthy, and getting him prepared for next year.”

If the Giants decide to move on from Jones, they have two first round draft picks to make possible moves with. The talk of trading for Russell Wilson doesn’t seem to stop which brings the ability to have him possibly recruit offensive lineman and other players around the league to make Big Blue an instant contender.

Do the Giants give up on Jones?

Time will tell but the telling fact of the 2021 campaign for Daniel is that the Giants have not won nor lost because of him. The fact that a franchise would want their QB to be a needle mover. Something about Jones makes you feel like he is not the guy you would want leading the charge.

Jones evaluated himself to the media and feels that there ahs been improvment on his end to keep him in New York for the future.

“I think that’s the most important thing as I evaluate myself going forward” said Jones. “I do feel like I improved as a player. I think I’ve made progress and played well at times and obviously not well enough plenty too because we didn’t play well enough. We didn’t win games. That’s the most important thing I think as I evaluate myself and look to work on things going into the offseason.”

Time will tell but for now the Giants play out the string.

-Sterling Shepard is officially out for the season after his season ending injury this past weekend. Shepard who is the longest tenured Giant on the roster has had a hard time staying healthy over the last few seasons, only 36 receptions with 366 yards in seven games.

Updates have been limited on his condition but this has been frustrating for both Shepard and the Giants as Serling has not played a full season since the 2018 season where had a career season in many stat catagories.