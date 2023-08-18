Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Giants- Panthers Preseason Coverage

On Friday, Aug. 18, the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in MetLife Stadium in their second 2023 preseason game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC 4 (local) and NFL Network (national).
The Giants and Panthers have met eight times in the preseason, but this marks their first preseason matchup since Aug. 13, 2011. The Panthers lead the preseason series, 6-2. Carolina returns to MetLife Stadium after making the trip Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, when the Giants secured a 19-16 victory over the Panthers.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants- Panthers Preseason Coverage

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report