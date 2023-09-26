Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Giants-Seahawks Coverage

The New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Giants and Seahawks have met 20 times, and the series is split at 10 wins apiece.
The Giants hold a two-game advantage at home (6-4). The teams last met on Oct. 30, 2022, when the Seahawks defeated the Giants, 27-13, in Lumen Field.
The meeting marks the third primetime matchup in four weeks for the Giants, and their first of three Monday games this season. The Giants will host two Monday night games in the same season for the second time in the 54-year history of Monday Night Football and the second time in four years. In 2020, the Giants faced Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay at home on Monday nights.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

WWE® SIGNS JADE CARGILL TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report