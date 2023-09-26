Giants-Seahawks Coverage

The New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Giants and Seahawks have met 20 times, and the series is split at 10 wins apiece.

The Giants hold a two-game advantage at home (6-4). The teams last met on Oct. 30, 2022, when the Seahawks defeated the Giants, 27-13, in Lumen Field.

The meeting marks the third primetime matchup in four weeks for the Giants, and their first of three Monday games this season. The Giants will host two Monday night games in the same season for the second time in the 54-year history of Monday Night Football and the second time in four years. In 2020, the Giants faced Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay at home on Monday nights.